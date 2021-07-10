Analysts Set Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) PT at $74.25

Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE MTX traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.56. 95,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,899. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $43.15 and a one year high of $88.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 66.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 661.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

