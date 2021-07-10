Analysts Set Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) PT at $239.77

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $241.24.

TDOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Teladoc Health stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,481,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,375. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 0.27. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $129.74 and a one year high of $308.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.79.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hemant Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total value of $4,635,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 142,560 shares in the company, valued at $26,434,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $87,633.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,368 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,585 in the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,595,000 after buying an additional 6,591,848 shares during the last quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,610,161,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 9.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,939,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,442,926,000 after purchasing an additional 700,412 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,318 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $807,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

