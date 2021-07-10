Analyzing Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) and ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) and ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

38.6% of Desktop Metal shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Desktop Metal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of ASM International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Desktop Metal and ASM International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Desktop Metal $16.47 million 160.18 -$34.01 million ($0.57) -18.32 ASM International $1.52 billion 10.82 $326.01 million N/A N/A

ASM International has higher revenue and earnings than Desktop Metal.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Desktop Metal and ASM International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Desktop Metal 1 2 2 0 2.20 ASM International 0 2 6 0 2.75

Desktop Metal currently has a consensus target price of $21.20, indicating a potential upside of 103.07%. Given Desktop Metal’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Desktop Metal is more favorable than ASM International.

Risk and Volatility

Desktop Metal has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASM International has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Desktop Metal and ASM International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Desktop Metal N/A -2.04% -1.33% ASM International 23.98% 18.82% 15.68%

Summary

ASM International beats Desktop Metal on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc. manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer. It serves automotive, aerospace, healthcare, consumer products, heavy industry, machine design, and research and development industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia. The Back-end segment manufactures and sells equipment and materials that are used in the assembly and packaging, encompassing the processes in which silicon wafers are separated into individual circuits and assembled, packaged, and tested in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, Singapore, Malaysia, and Germany. The company's products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems. It serves manufacturers of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. The company was formerly known as Advanced Semiconductor Materials International NV. ASM International NV was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.