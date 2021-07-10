Analyzing Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) & Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) and Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Kosmos Energy has a beta of 3.78, meaning that its stock price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Falcon Minerals has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kosmos Energy and Falcon Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy 0 2 5 0 2.71 Falcon Minerals 0 2 2 0 2.50

Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus price target of $4.34, indicating a potential upside of 41.88%. Falcon Minerals has a consensus price target of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 4.78%. Given Kosmos Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than Falcon Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Falcon Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy -35.71% -54.10% -5.70% Falcon Minerals -2.76% -0.45% -0.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Falcon Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Falcon Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Falcon Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy $896.20 million 1.39 -$411.59 million ($0.64) -4.78 Falcon Minerals $38.88 million 11.29 $7.70 million $0.05 101.80

Falcon Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kosmos Energy. Kosmos Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Falcon Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a proven basin exploration program. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. The company is based in New York, New York.

