Andra AP fonden Acquires 1,200 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $9,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,300,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $255,253,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter worth $177,954,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,121,146,000 after purchasing an additional 327,239 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,778,000 after purchasing an additional 286,607 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $627.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $594.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.08, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.63 and a twelve month high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total value of $2,993,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at $18,551,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,396 shares of company stock valued at $16,521,757. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $650.20.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

