Andra AP fonden Decreases Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI opened at $414.68 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $419.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $391.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.00.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.