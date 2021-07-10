Andra AP fonden Decreases Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Andra AP fonden reduced its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $8,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,370,246,000 after buying an additional 278,963 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,288,000 after buying an additional 713,005 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,162,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,003,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,315,000 after buying an additional 74,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 24.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,039,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,907,000 after purchasing an additional 203,600 shares during the period. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.50.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $291.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.95. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.57 and a fifty-two week high of $293.20.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $667,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,173.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,790 shares of company stock valued at $6,165,021 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

