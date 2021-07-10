Andra AP fonden Sells 20,800 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Andra AP fonden reduced its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 258,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $9,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $332,280,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,921 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3,550.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,212,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,376 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,443,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.71.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $35.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.35.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $5,192,622.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

