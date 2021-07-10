Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Insider Sells £151,200 in Stock

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) insider Julian Treger sold 108,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total transaction of £151,200 ($197,543.77).

Julian Treger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 5th, Julian Treger sold 200,000 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total transaction of £280,000 ($365,821.79).

On Tuesday, June 29th, Julian Treger purchased 35,000 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £49,700 ($64,933.37).

On Friday, June 25th, Julian Treger sold 300,000 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total transaction of £420,000 ($548,732.69).

Shares of LON:APF opened at GBX 139 ($1.82) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 145.42. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The firm has a market capitalization of £296.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. Anglo Pacific Group’s payout ratio is currently -0.91%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APF shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

