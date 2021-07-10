Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s (BUD) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Shares of BUD opened at $69.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $79.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.94.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.447 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,311 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

