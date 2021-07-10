Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s (BUD) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.67.
Shares of BUD opened at $69.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $79.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.94.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.447 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,311 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
