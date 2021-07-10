Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ANTM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Anthem from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $399.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $407.95.

NYSE ANTM opened at $388.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $388.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem will post 25.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In other news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,922. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Swarthmore Group Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 1,157.9% during the first quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after buying an additional 27,709 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its position in Anthem by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 222,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Anthem by 372.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after buying an additional 15,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,883,000 after acquiring an additional 335,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

