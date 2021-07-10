Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Given New GBX 1,490 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its target price raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.29% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ANTO. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Antofagasta to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Antofagasta to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,241.67 ($16.22).
LON:ANTO traded up GBX 25.50 ($0.33) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,442.50 ($18.85). The company had a trading volume of 1,401,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,321. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25. The company has a market capitalization of £14.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,570.94. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 968.40 ($12.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76).
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.