Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Given New GBX 1,490 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its target price raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ANTO. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Antofagasta to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Antofagasta to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,241.67 ($16.22).

LON:ANTO traded up GBX 25.50 ($0.33) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,442.50 ($18.85). The company had a trading volume of 1,401,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,321. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25. The company has a market capitalization of £14.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,570.94. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 968.40 ($12.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

