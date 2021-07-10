Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Get Aperam alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on APEMY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aperam from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aperam from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aperam from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aperam from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aperam currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS APEMY opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Aperam has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $59.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $2.5681 per share. This represents a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Aperam’s previous dividend of $2.52. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.24%.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aperam (APEMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.