APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 77.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87,078 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $37.19 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OHI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

