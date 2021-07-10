APG Asset Management N.V. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 91.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,986 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 36.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Regency Centers stock opened at $65.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.88, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $68.40.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 80.68%.

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $106,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,845.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,521 shares of company stock worth $3,142,997 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

