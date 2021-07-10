APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,097,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,868,000 after acquiring an additional 235,086 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,362,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,825,000 after purchasing an additional 420,751 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 539.6% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,231,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,346,000 after purchasing an additional 66,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 787,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,448,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $143,211.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,964,704.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $726,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,255,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,966 shares of company stock worth $1,066,318 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $87.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $98.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.79.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $627.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.