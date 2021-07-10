APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,600 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in TIM were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in TIM during the fourth quarter worth about $144,976,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of TIM in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,699,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TIM in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,637,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TIM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,143,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in TIM during the 4th quarter valued at $8,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TIMB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TIM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on TIM from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of TIMB opened at $10.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Tim S.A. has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $14.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.77.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.1428 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. TIM’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. It offers mobile and fixed telephony, and broadband Internet access through wireless handsets or other data devices; and fixed-line ultra-broadband service. The company provides services for individuals as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

