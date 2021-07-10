Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 12.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 349,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,980 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APLE. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APLE. B. Riley raised their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 41.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $200,327.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,322,817.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $291,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,009,240 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,234 shares of company stock worth $662,211 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

