Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,787 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.1% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 232,134 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 48,275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 60,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 18,288 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,577 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,555 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $145.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.23. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.14 and a twelve month high of $145.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.07.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

