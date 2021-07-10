Apple (LON:WM) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Apple (LON:WM) to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has GBX 254 ($3.32) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 216 ($2.82).
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WM. Barclays raised their target price on Apple from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 202 ($2.64) price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 254 ($3.32).
About Apple
