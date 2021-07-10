Apple (LON:WM) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Apple (LON:WM) to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has GBX 254 ($3.32) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 216 ($2.82).

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WM. Barclays raised their target price on Apple from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 202 ($2.64) price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 254 ($3.32).

Get Apple alerts:

About Apple

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.