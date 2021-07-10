Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.44 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) will report $3.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.27 million. Applied DNA Sciences posted sales of $430,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full year sales of $12.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 million to $12.49 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.66 million, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $23.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 272.49% and a negative return on equity of 135.50%. The business had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on APDN. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APDN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.83. 44,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,046. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

