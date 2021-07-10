Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,180,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 484,179 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Aqua Metals were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AQMS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AQMS opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.53. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $8.06.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts expect that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

