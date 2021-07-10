Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Holdings Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,916,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,377 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $111,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $537,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,497,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,845,000 after buying an additional 930,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 769,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,527,000 after buying an additional 79,152 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $1,481,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,289.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $1,207,090.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,033,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,146 shares of company stock worth $4,835,015 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.38. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $41.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

