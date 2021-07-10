Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ARCT. B. Riley restated a sell rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.29.

Shares of ARCT opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $844.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.79. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 1,316.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,452,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,783,000 after buying an additional 2,076,135 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,694,000 after purchasing an additional 718,793 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,530,000 after purchasing an additional 661,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,301,000 after purchasing an additional 619,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 476.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 288,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 238,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

