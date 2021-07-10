Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.79

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and traded as high as $9.79. Ares Acquisition shares last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 75,674 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAC. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $700,000. 19.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

