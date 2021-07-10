Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,166,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,150,817 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.27% of Ares Capital worth $21,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARCC. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 463.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.44.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.