Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Grows Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,131,787 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $43,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KBR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in KBR by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in KBR by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 473,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after buying an additional 31,154 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in KBR by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after buying an additional 102,662 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KBR traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 72.61 and a beta of 1.35. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $42.71.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. KBR had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. KBR’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $239,635.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,796 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,881.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KBR shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

