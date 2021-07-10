Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $64.45 Million Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lowered its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,624,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,014 shares during the period. National Bank comprises about 1.4% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 0.05% of National Bank worth $64,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NBHC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 311.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 43,982 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 49,141 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NBHC stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $36.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,165. National Bank Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.01.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $79.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. National Bank had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

In other National Bank news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $198,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,686.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

