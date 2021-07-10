Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Reduces Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,102 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Novanta worth $37,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,211,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 37.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 29.1% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 615.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 7,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Novanta stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.98. The company had a trading volume of 59,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,648. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $146.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Novanta’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $500,758.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,569,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,526 shares in the company, valued at $16,456,339.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,134. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

