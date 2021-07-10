Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 6,093 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lowered its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,093 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $28,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 103.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 88,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after buying an additional 45,117 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth about $2,685,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,482,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,565,000 after buying an additional 252,080 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 41.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCY stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.61. 159,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,569. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.40 and a 1 year high of $88.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $192,225.00. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.25.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

