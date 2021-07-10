Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Trims Stake in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC trimmed its stake in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,900,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,816 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $33,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter worth $1,137,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SLR Investment by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SLR Investment by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,883,000 after buying an additional 67,949 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in SLR Investment by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SLR Investment by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,790,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,808,000 after buying an additional 120,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,144. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SLR Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $802.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.29.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a net margin of 90.14% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLRC. Compass Point upgraded SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

