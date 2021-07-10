ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKX) Shares Up 1.7%

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKX)’s stock price rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.92 and last traded at $20.90. Approximately 372,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,018,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.56.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARKX. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,030,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $484,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $499,000.

