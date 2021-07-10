Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 236,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 85,304 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $21,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $86.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.08. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,825.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DIN shares. TheStreet upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.27.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.