Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 95.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,136,104 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. CNB Bank increased its stake in Visa by 13.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd increased its stake in Visa by 181.2% in the first quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. XXEC Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 218.3% in the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 38.3% in the first quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 44,021 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on V. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.56.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,797 shares of company stock valued at $28,136,501. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $238.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $241.04.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

