Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Holdings in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 124.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 844,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467,704 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in McAfee were worth $19,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in McAfee during the fourth quarter worth $31,723,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in McAfee during the fourth quarter worth $2,660,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in McAfee by 218.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 68,527 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in McAfee during the first quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in McAfee during the fourth quarter worth $1,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

MCFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McAfee from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.79.

Shares of MCFE opened at $28.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52. McAfee Corp. has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $29.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.35.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McAfee Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

