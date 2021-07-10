Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $18.04 Million Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,445 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.37% of SL Green Realty worth $18,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth about $7,054,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,353,000 after buying an additional 65,359 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 915,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,181,000 after buying an additional 208,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Shares of SLG opened at $78.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

