Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 61,448 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,448 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.08% of Nasdaq worth $19,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq stock opened at $175.77 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.01 and a 12 month high of $180.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

In other Nasdaq news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.34.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

