ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of ASLN stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 18.31 and a current ratio of 18.31. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $6.75.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASLN. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $10,888,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $9,517,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $8,442,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $7,705,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

