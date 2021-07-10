ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get ASOS alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ASOMY. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered ASOS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $66.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.31.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASOS (ASOMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.