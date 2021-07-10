Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARZGY. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

ARZGY stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. 648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,637. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

