ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) and 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Head to Head Analysis

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) and 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ATA Creativity Global and 17 Education & Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A 17 Education & Technology Group 1 1 0 0 1.50

17 Education & Technology Group has a consensus target price of $4.15, indicating a potential upside of 48.75%. Given 17 Education & Technology Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 17 Education & Technology Group is more favorable than ATA Creativity Global.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and 17 Education & Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATA Creativity Global $24.85 million 3.48 -$14.13 million N/A N/A 17 Education & Technology Group $198.37 million 2.70 -$205.35 million ($17.12) -0.16

ATA Creativity Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 17 Education & Technology Group.

Profitability

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and 17 Education & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATA Creativity Global -33.62% -25.41% -9.53% 17 Education & Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

17 Education & Technology Group beats ATA Creativity Global on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, K-12 education assessment, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is based in Beijing, China.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

