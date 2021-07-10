Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapeutics for serious unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on muscle wasting conditions and oncology. The company’s lead programs are focused on myostatin and activin, members of the TGF-beta family of proteins that have demonstrated the potential to have therapeutic benefit in a number of clinical indications. Its lead product candidate is PINTA 745, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of protein-energy wasting in end-stage renal disease patients. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on ATRA. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.45. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.46.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $81,829.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,790,000 after purchasing an additional 494,694 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,885,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,872,000 after purchasing an additional 22,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,708,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,624,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,005 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,507,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,208 shares during the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

