Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Holdings Decreased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 80.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 64,995 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Athene were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 39.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Athene by 9.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Athene by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,189,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,336,000 after purchasing an additional 139,997 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Athene by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 389,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,796,000 after purchasing an additional 173,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Athene by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATH shares. Truist boosted their price target on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

ATH stock opened at $66.92 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $29.54 and a 1-year high of $70.37. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,268.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $75,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,655 shares in the company, valued at $8,233,703.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,300 shares of company stock worth $4,428,970. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

