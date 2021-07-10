Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Shares Gap Up to $24.71

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.71, but opened at $25.74. Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares last traded at $24.32, with a volume of 927 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACBI. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Gabelli raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. G.Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.86.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $26.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 9.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Eidson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $81,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,245.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

