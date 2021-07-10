Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Shares Gap Up to $24.71

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.71, but opened at $25.74. Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares last traded at $24.32, with a volume of 927 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages recently commented on ACBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.86.
In other news, Director David Eidson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $81,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,245.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI)
Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.
