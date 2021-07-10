Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AAWW. Truist began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.33.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $67.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12-month low of $46.12 and a 12-month high of $76.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $861.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 8,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $598,257.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,401.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,757,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,433.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,740. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 15.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.