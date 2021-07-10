ATN Price Down 66.5% Over Last Week (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 9th. During the last week, ATN has traded 66.5% lower against the US dollar. One ATN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. ATN has a total market cap of $536,753.71 and $4,334.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00055027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $306.37 or 0.00903663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005234 BTC.

About ATN

ATN (CRYPTO:ATN) is a coin. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 coins. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ATN is atn.io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ATN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

