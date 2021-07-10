Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atotech Limited is a specialty chemical technology as well as electroplating solution company. It delivers chemistry, equipment, services and software for technology applications through an integrated systems and solutions approach. The company serves smartphones and other consumer electronics, communications infrastructure, and computing, as well as industrial and consumer applications such as automotive, heavy machinery, and household appliances. Atotech Limited is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Atotech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Atotech from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.50 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered Atotech from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. CL King started coverage on Atotech in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Atotech from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Atotech currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.11.

Shares of NYSE ATC opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. Atotech has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $26.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.99.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.61 million. Atotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atotech will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Atotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Atotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

