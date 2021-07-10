Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $30.50.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Atotech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Atotech from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Atotech has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.11.

Atotech stock opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion and a PE ratio of -5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.99. Atotech has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $26.67.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.61 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atotech will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATC. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in Atotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,111,872,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Atotech during the first quarter worth $104,816,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Atotech during the first quarter worth $71,263,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Atotech during the first quarter worth $55,365,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Atotech during the first quarter worth $48,721,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

