Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Price Target Raised to C$15.50 at TD Securities

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a buy rating and set a C$14.40 price target (up previously from C$13.30) on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

TSE AI opened at C$14.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$622.33 million and a PE ratio of 15.85. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$10.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.79. The company has a current ratio of 109.01, a quick ratio of 108.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.40%.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

